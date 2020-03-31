Trending

Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend the regular session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 31, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country’s leader.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

