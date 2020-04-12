Japan PM criticized as tone deaf after lounge-at-home Twitter video



FILE PHOTO: Passersby are silhouetted in front of a giant screen reporting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday prompted an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, along with a message telling people to stay at home.

“Who do you think you are?” became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe’s message ignored the plight of those who were struggling to make a living amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe’s video, which featured his pet dog, was a response to popular musician Gen Hoshino, who uploaded a video of himself singing about dancing indoors and invited people to collaborate.

“At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury … one can’t help but wonder, ‘who do you think you are?’,” one Twitter user said.

Other Twitter users, though, defended Abe, saying that even the prime minister should be allowed down time.

Abe’s representatives were not immediately available for comment outside normal office hours.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Japan has exceeded 6,000, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday. It was the first weekend since Japan declared a state of emergency in major population centers to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)