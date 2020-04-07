Japan PM Abe says fiscal spending under stimulus plan to total 39 trillion yen: Jiji



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts as he speaks to the media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 7, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said direct fiscal spending under the government’s stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic will total 39 trillion yen ($357 billion), Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

Abe pledged on Monday to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen – equal to 20% of economic output – as his government vowed to take “all steps” to battle deepening fallout from the coronavirus.

