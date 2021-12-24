Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics – NHK



FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of Tokyo 2020 speaks during a press conference after attending a four-party meeting, where she announced the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held without spectators due to the increment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the capital, at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo, Japan August 16, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ Pool via REUTERS

December 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto as well as the heads of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) to the Winter Games in Beijing next year, public broadcaster NHK said.

The government intends to forego dispatching officials such as cabinet ministers to the event, NHK added.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar)