Japan November factory output falls 0.9% month-on-month



FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 27, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output fell 0.9% in November, government data showed on Friday, slightly less than the median market forecast for a 1.4% fall.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to advance 2.8% in December and rise 2.5% in January, the data showed.

