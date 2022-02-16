Japan must respond to damage from rising prices, says Finance Minister Suzuki



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki prepares to ring a bell during the New Year ceremony marking the open of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki prepares to ring a bell during the New Year ceremony marking the open of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 16, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government must respond to any damage recent rising prices inflict on consumption and the economy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

“While the recent rises in prices are driven partly by currency moves, they are predominantly due to increasing global fuel costs,” Suzuki told parliament.

“If prices rise before wages … that could hurt household income and affect consumption,” he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)