Japan lawmakers to urge government to put curbs on TikTok use: NHK

July 29, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to push for steps to restrict the use of Chinese-owned mobile video app TikTok, concerned that user data may end up in the hands of the Chinese government, public broadcaster NHK said.

A group of lawmakers led by former economy minister Akira Amari made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday and plan to submit a proposal to the government as early as September, NHK reported on Tuesday evening.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)