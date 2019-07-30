Japan June factory output falls 3.6% month-on-month



FILE PHOTO: A bicycle rider rides past a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A bicycle rider rides past a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

July 30, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output fell 3.6% in June, government data showed on Tuesday.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 2.0% slide.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.7% in July and increase 0.6% in August, the data showed.

For the poll story click

For the full tables on METI’s website:

http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)