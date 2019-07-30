Japan June factory output falls 3.6% month-on-month

FILE PHOTO: A bicycle rider rides past a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
July 30, 2019
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output fell 3.6% in June, government data showed on Tuesday.
The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 2.0% slide.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.7% in July and increase 0.6% in August, the data showed.
