Japan July factory output rises 1.3% month-on-month



FILE PHOTO: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

August 30, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output rose 1.3% in July, government data showed on Friday, outpacing the median market forecast for a 0.3% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 1.3% in August and decline 1.6% in September, the data showed.

