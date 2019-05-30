Japan jobless rate falls to 2.4% in April: government



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate fell in April and the availability of jobs held steady at a high level, government data showed on Friday, underscoring a tight labor market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.4% from 2.5% in March, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The result matched the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.63, unchanged from March and matching the median estimate.

