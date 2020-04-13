Japan govt: No plans at moment to extend state of emergency to other regions



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks in front of a temporary closed ramen noodle restaurant after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 13, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government said on Monday it saw no reason at the moment to extend its state of emergency beyond Tokyo and a handful of other cities around the country.

“So far we have not been informed of any expert evidence suggesting that the state of emergency should be extended to Hokkaido or other regions,” chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a briefing.

The central government declared a state of emergency last week, giving legal authority to governors in Tokyo and six other potential virus hotspot prefectures to ask people to stay home and businesses to close, although there are no penalties for non-compliance.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Mark Potter)