Japan government to work with BOJ to prevent deflation return: Nishimura

May 1, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government will cooperate with the Bank of Japan to make sure the country does not return to deflation, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said policies to prevent the coronavirus spread were curbing demand, which was having various economic effects including on prices.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)