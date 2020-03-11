Japan government considering economic steps in April: Nikkei





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering compiling possible emergency economic measures in April to help households and businesses deal with the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The possible measures, separate from steps unveiled on Tuesday, could include financial support for households with working parents, the newspaper said.

On Tuesday, the government announced a second spending package totaling 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) to cope with the economic impact of the virus focusing on support for small and mid-sized businesses.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko; editing by Jason Neely)