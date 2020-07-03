Japan FSA head Endo says banks’ priority now is to support borrowers



FILE PHOTO: Toshihide Endo, commissioner of Japan Financial Services Agency, speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation "Our Future in the Digital Age" on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 8, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Financial Services Agency head, Toshihide Endo, said on Friday the priority for the country’s private financial institutions now was to give firms some “breathing space” by supporting their funding.

But Endo said there was no change to the fact that Japan’s regional banks must reform their business models in the long run.

