August 4, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he planned to visit Britain from Aug. 5-7 to hold talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss on the early conclusion of a bilateral free trade deal.

It will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese ministers since the global outbreak of coronavirus infection, Motegi said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)