Japan foreign minister says aims to reach broad agreement on UK trade deal Friday

September 11, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he plans to hold talks with British trade minister Liz Truss later on Friday to discuss a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal and hopes to reach a broad agreement.

“I will hold talks with minister Truss this afternoon…I would like to reach a broad agreement today, if possible,” Motegi told a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)