Japan finmin Aso: Tax revenue may fall short of $570 billion forecast for FY2019



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

November 19, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it was “very possible” that tax revenue would fall short of the 62 trillion yen ($570 billion) forecast for this fiscal year ending next March.

Asked about the possibility of issuing more deficit-covering bonds, Aso told a news conference he was not sure on how to fill any shortfall since it was not clear how big it might be.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)