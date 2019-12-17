Japan economy minister: Hope exports, output will improve after U.S.-China trade deal



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

December 17, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday he hoped the nation’s exports and factory output would improve following an initial trade agreement between the United States and China.

The U.S. and China cooled their trade war last week, announcing a “Phase one” agreement that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)