Japan defence minister says strike capability an option to counter missile threat



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

June 25, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Minister of Defence Taro Kono said on Thursday that acquiring weapons that would let Japan strike enemy missile bases was an option Japan will consider as a way to bolster its ballistic missile defences.

In a surprise decision Kono this month suspended deployment of Aegis Ashore radar stations, reigniting a discussion of how Japan should defend itself against North Korean ballistic missiles.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)