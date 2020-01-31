Japan December factory output rises 1.3% month-on-month



FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

January 31, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output rose 1.3% in December, government data showed on Friday, compared with the median market forecast for a 0.7% gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 3.5% in January and rise 4.1% in February, the data showed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)