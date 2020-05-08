Japan could lift state of emergency in areas with no new virus cases: minister



People wearing protective masks make their way during rush hour on the first working day after the Golden Week holiday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, May 7,2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – More Japanese prefectures were reporting zero coronavirus cases on a daily basis, and lifting the state of emergency for those regions was within sight, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Nishimura, who is also in charge of the government’s overall coronavirus response, added that he still wanted people to try to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%.

Japan this week extended the nationwide state of emergency to the end of May but said it would reassess the situation on May 14 and possibly lift the measures earlier for some prefectures.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)