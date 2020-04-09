Japan coronavirus infections reach at least 5,000 cases: NHK



Statues wearing protective face masks are seen after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Shibuya shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit 5,002 on Thursday, NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan’s move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.

The new cases were reported in nearly all parts of Japan and included at least five police officers in Fujisawa, a city just south of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)