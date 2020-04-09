Trending

Japan coronavirus infections reach at least 5,000 cases: NHK

Statues wearing protective face masks are seen after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Shibuya shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo
Statues wearing protective face masks are seen after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Shibuya shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit 5,002 on Thursday, NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan’s move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.

The new cases were reported in nearly all parts of Japan and included at least five police officers in Fujisawa, a city just south of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

