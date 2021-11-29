Japan PM Kishida says foreign visitors to be barred entry from Nov 30



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during his press conference, after the parliament re-elected him as prime minister following an election victory last month by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in Kantei, Japan November 10, 2021. Stanislav Kogiku/ Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during his press conference, after the parliament re-elected him as prime minister following an election victory last month by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in Kantei, Japan November 10, 2021. Stanislav Kogiku/ Pool via REUTERS

November 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Japan will bar entry to foreign visitors from Nov 30 as the country seeks to respond to the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Japanese returning from a number of specified nations can enter but will have to quarantine in designated facilities, he said.

