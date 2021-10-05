Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno says rising oil prices would hurt corporate profits



Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

October 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday the government is watching oil prices as rises would hurt corporate profits and increase the burden on households.

He declined to comment on a fall in Japanese stock prices to a one-month low, saying markets move according to daily factors decided by the markets.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue)