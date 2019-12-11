Japan calls for prompt solution to restore WTO appellate body



FILE PHOTO: A red light is pictured at a pedestrian crossing in front of the World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

December 11, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan said on Wednesday the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system was one of central pillars supporting the multilateral trading system and a quick solution was needed to restore the functioning of its appeals court.

The comment came after the collapse of the WTO’s dispute appeals system because of U.S. blocking of appointments to the appellate body.

“It is essential for all Members to take rapid and collaborative efforts to find a prompt solution to restore the functioning of the Appellate Body,” Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said in a statement.

