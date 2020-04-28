Japan automakers post 34% plunge in March global sales



FILE PHOTO: An employee of Toyota Motor Corp. is reflected on a side mirror on the assembly line of Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) at the company's Motomachi plant in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: An employee of Toyota Motor Corp. is reflected on a side mirror on the assembly line of Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) at the company's Motomachi plant in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 28, 2020

By Naomi Tajitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automakers saw a 34% fall in global vehicle sales in March when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread globally, and face a further tumble in the coming months.

Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Nissan Motor Co <7201.T>, Honda Motor Co <7267.T> and the country’s four other major automakers posted retail sales of around 1.82 million cars worldwide, down from around 2.77 million a year earlier.

For the financial year ended March, their combined global sales fell 7.3% to 26.5 million vehicles, their lowest in 4 years, Reuters calculations showed based on individual automaker sales figures announced on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely)