Japan auto lobby dismayed at Trump comment on imported cars



FILE PHOTO: President of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda speaks during the unveiling of the 2020 Toyota Supra during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: President of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda speaks during the unveiling of the 2020 Toyota Supra during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

May 21, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s automobile makers lobby on Tuesday said it was profoundly disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that imported vehicles were a threat to U.S. national security.

“We are dismayed to hear a message suggesting that our long-time contributions of investment and employment in the United States are not welcomed,” said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

“As chairman, I am deeply saddened by this decision,” Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Darren Schuettler)