Japan asks U.S. to take COVID-19 counter-measures at military bases – Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers wearing protective face masks are seen in front of C-130 transport planes during a military drill amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

January 6, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan requested that the United States strengthen COVID-19 countermeasures at military installations within Japan, including restrictions on people leaving base, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Kyodo said the request was made during a phone call between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

