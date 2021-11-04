Japan asks U.S. to abolish extra tariff on steel, aluminium imports – Kyodo



FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

November 4, 2021

(Corrects to remove reference to Thailand representative)

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington’s trade representative, Kyodo News reported.

(This story corrects to remove reference to Thailand representative)

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Jacqueline Wong)