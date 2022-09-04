Jan. 6th CMTE withdraws subpoena for RNC fundraiser data

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) January 6th committee withdrew its request for RNC fundraising data.

According to the Washington Post, the embattled January 6th Committee informed RNC organizers this week that a subpoena for information about the Salesforce platform had been withdrawn.

In the notice, the committee stated that at this stage of the investigation, information about the GOP group’s fundraising efforts was no longer necessary.

This comes after the committee subpoenaed Salesforce, a software vendor, in February. They claimed that the RNC could have used fundraising emails to radicalize their supporters.