Jan. 6 Committee to receive Secret Service texts

UPDATED 6:35 AM PT – Monday, July 18, 2022

The January 6 Committee expects to receive Secret Service texts ahead of their Thursday hearing. That’s according to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) who said in a Sunday interview that the committee expects to receive deleted messages sent between January 5 and January 6 from the federal law enforcement agency. Lofgren explained she wants to see all of the texts to determine if there was malicious intent.

“We need all the texts from the fifth and the sixth of January,” she stated. “I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data when they reset their iPhones, that’s crazy I don’t know why that would be, but we need to get this information to get the full picture.”

A spokesperson for the Secret Service has said there was no malicious intent when deleting the messages, instead suggesting it was due to a forgotten backup when resetting the phones. The agency, which was subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee on Friday, has denied any intentional wrongdoing and has agreed to cooperate with the investigation fully.

Lofgren continued by saying, “I’m going to let the hearings speak for itself, but we hope to go through minute by minute what happened, what didn’t happen on that day and people can make their own judgment.”

The Democrat House committee member said she hopes to get the messages by Tuesday. Meanwhile, a Monmouth poll found that the majority of Americans are not giving any notice to the January 6 hearings. According to to data gathered in June, less than a quarter of people said they are paying attention.

The January 6 hearings have continued from Washington with the goal to discredit and dismiss the political future of former President Donald Trump. However, critics have continued to call out fundamental flaws in the hearings. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more.