Jaguar Land Rover parent reports June-quarter loss on pandemic hit

July 31, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s Tata Motors Ltd <TAMO.NS> posted a loss for a second straight quarter on Friday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns in several countries hit sales at Jaguar Land Rover, its luxury car unit.

Tata Motors reported https://bit.ly/319kXxY a consolidated net loss of 84.38 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 36.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations slumped 48% to 319.83 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)