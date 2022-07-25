Trending

J6 Committee ‘prepared to contemplate’ subpoenaing Ginni Thomas

FILE - Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett take the Constitutional Oath on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 26, 2020. The House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday, July 24, 2022, it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) suggested the January 6 Committee could subpoena Ginni Thomas. During an interview with CNN Sunday, the Wyoming republican said the panel is “fully prepared” to consider a subpoena for Thomas who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Cheney added, a subpoena would only come if Thomas did not testify before the panel voluntarily. The Democrat-led committee requested she testify last month over alleged communications with former Trump administration officials regarding the 2020 election.

“The committee is engaged with her counsel,” said Cheney. “We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily.”

Previous reports suggested Thomas was eager to appear before the panel, but her lawyer later said there was “no sufficient basis” to make her testimony relevant.

