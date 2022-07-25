J6 Committee ‘prepared to contemplate’ subpoenaing Ginni Thomas

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) suggested the January 6 Committee could subpoena Ginni Thomas. During an interview with CNN Sunday, the Wyoming republican said the panel is “fully prepared” to consider a subpoena for Thomas who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Cheney added, a subpoena would only come if Thomas did not testify before the panel voluntarily. The Democrat-led committee requested she testify last month over alleged communications with former Trump administration officials regarding the 2020 election.

“The committee is engaged with her counsel,” said Cheney. “We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not. I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily.”

ICYMI: Rep. Liz Cheney on Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas: "The [1/6] committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not." pic.twitter.com/qGV3W0FslK — The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2022

Previous reports suggested Thomas was eager to appear before the panel, but her lawyer later said there was “no sufficient basis” to make her testimony relevant.

MORE NEWS: At Least 17 Migrants Killed After Boat Capsizes In The Bahamas