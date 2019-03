FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday said it no longer expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates this year.

In a note, the bank’s economic research team said it had revised down earlier forecasts of as many as two hikes this year.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)