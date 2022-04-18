J.D. Vance releases new ad touting Trump endorsement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:03 AM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance released a new campaign ad highlighting 45th President Donald Trump’s recent endorsement. The ad, which was released Monday, is part of a seven-figure ad buy the campaign is conducting in the final two weeks of the primary.

In his recent endorsement, Trump said Vance is the most qualified candidate and that he believes he can beat Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan. Trump’s endorsement could help tip the scales for Vance amid recent polling showing a very competitive race for the nomination.