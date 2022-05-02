J.D. Vance: Biden ‘propaganda ministry’ aims to control speech code in favor of leftists

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

According to Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the Biden administration is trying to control speech in America. During a recent interview, Vance criticized the Department of Homeland Security’s creation of the Disinformation Governance Board while pointing out its creation coincides with Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter. The Tesla CEO has vowed to restore free speech to the platform.

Vance also took aim at the board’s chief, Nina Jankowicz, claiming she’s a typical “yes-man” bureaucrat that has not earned her title as disinformation expert. He went on to say, the board’s main mission is to make sure the left controls what is considered disinformation.

This comes even if the so-called disinformation will be adopted by mainstream media outlets months after vilifying the information. Vance asserted the GOP is going have to stand up to the board and challenge its policies, which he said will likely bend to the left.

Meanwhile, making his rounds on corporate news outlets, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas downplayed the reach of the board. Mayorkas stressed the group doesn’t have any operational authority and will only be employed to advise policymakers in the DHS. He also claimed the DHS will not monitor the general public through the board, but to monitor foreign adversaries that are looking to take advantage of America’s weaknesses.

Vance’s comments came as GOP lawmakers have overwhelmingly spoken out against the board with many comparing it to 1984’s Ministry of Truth. He said the public sphere should be a place where people from all over the political spectrum can debate and allow centrists to decide which positions make the most sense.

Vance will face-off against several GOP Senate candidates in the upcoming primary elections that are expected to take place Tuesday May 3.