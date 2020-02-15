Ivanka Trump visits the UAE for women’s conference



U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

February 15, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father U.S. President Donald Trump, began a trip on Saturday to the United Arab Emirates where she is due to speak at a conference to promote female entrepreneurship this week.

Trump is set to deliver a keynote speech at the Global Women’s Forum which is taking place in Dubai on Feb. 16-17.

On Saturday, she visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and met with women business leaders at the Louvre Abu Dhabi before touring the museum.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Frances Kerry)