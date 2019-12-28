Ivanka Trump may leave White House if father reelected in 2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:09 PM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

On Saturday, senior adviser Ivanka Trump suggested she may not stay in the White House if her father is reelected in 2020. During an interview, the president’s daughter said her decision to continue working in the administration will be made with the interests of her children in mind.

She said her kids are her top priority and she’s driven by their happiness.

“I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness, so that’s always going to be my top priority,” stated Ivanka Trump. “My decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered.”

She went on to say the Trump administration has done so much, but there is still much to be done in the future. Earlier this month, the senior adviser defended the president against the partisan impeachment and echoed the optimism of his reelection campaign.

“He’s energized, as are the 63 million plus voters who elected him to office,” she said.

President @realDonaldTrump is ENERGIZED because America is doing great despite the Democrat Impeachment Hoax! WATCH @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/TlDALE2LKr — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 20, 2019

