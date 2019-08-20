Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to pass ‘red flag’ gun laws across U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:23 AM PT — Monday, July 5, 2019

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is calling for improved laws to determine who can and cannot legally possess a firearm. In a tweet Sunday, Ivanka echoed remarks from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham by suggesting Congress should pass “red flag laws.”

Congress should enact Red Flag laws/ Extreme Risk Protection Orders in EVERY state and increase resources dedicated to mental health support. https://t.co/YWgccND8dH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Under those measures, state authorities are permitted to confiscate the firearm of an individual believed to be a threat to public safety. Potential gun owners would also be restricted from purchasing a firearm if they have been convicted of domestic violence.

Ivanka’s tweet follows two mass shootings over the weekend, which left 29 people dead in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.