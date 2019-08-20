Trending

Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to pass ‘red flag’ gun laws across U.S.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:23 AM PT — Monday, July 5, 2019

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is calling for improved laws to determine who can and cannot legally possess a firearm. In a tweet Sunday, Ivanka echoed remarks from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham by suggesting Congress should pass “red flag laws.”

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Under those measures, state authorities are permitted to confiscate the firearm of an individual believed to be a threat to public safety. Potential gun owners would also be restricted from purchasing a firearm if they have been convicted of domestic violence.

Ivanka’s tweet follows two mass shootings over the weekend, which left 29 people dead in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

