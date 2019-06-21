Italy’s Salvini says will quit if government can’t cut 10 billion euros in taxes: paper



FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends a joint news conference following a cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends a joint news conference following a cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli

June 21, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Deputy Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday vowed to quit the government unless he was able to push through tax cuts for at least 10 billion euros ($11 billion).

“The problem is that there are no serious tax cuts that could be worth less than 10 billion euros,” Salvini told Corriere della Sera daily.

“I came back from my U.S. trip with a strong belief: Italy needs a bold tax reform. It’s my duty to see it through … if they won’t let me do that, I’m going to say goodbye and leave.”

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za)