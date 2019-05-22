Italy’s Salvini says all EU budget constraints should be removed



FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini addresses a major rally of European nationalist and far-right parties ahead of EU parliamentary elections in Milan, Italy May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) – European Union budget rules limiting the deficit and debt that each member state is allowed to run should be removed to free up the bloc’s economies, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

“We must get out from the cage,” Salvini said in a interview with broadcaster Canale 5, adding that EU policy over the past decade had brought “precariousness and despair”.

Salvini, who is leader of the ruling League party, said the government will not collapse following the European parliament election on May 26. Italian newspapers have speculated that the fractious coalition might break apart if the League trounces its cabinet ally the 5-Star Movement at the polls.

