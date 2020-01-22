Italy’s PM says would respect Di Maio’s decision to quit as 5-Star leader



FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he would respect a decision by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio if he were to decide to step down as leader of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement.

“Let’s see and wait. I do not like to comment on rumors. If Di Maio steps down I would respect his decision because I am sure he would take such an initiative with great responsibility,” Conte told Italian radio RTL 102.5.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)