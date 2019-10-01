Italy’s Generali pulls out from race for bancassurance partnership BBVA – press



FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

October 1, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s top insurer Generali <GASI.MI> pulled out from a race to sign a global partnership in the bancassurance business with Spanish lender BBVA <BBVA.MC>, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

Ealier this year sources said the Italian insurer was considering investing in the bancassurance business of BBVA, through a joint venture agreement within a network of insurers across Spain, Mexico and Latin America, the sources said.

The entire network was valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), the sources said.

Generali’s board took a decision not to go ahead with an offer for a bancassurance partnership with BBVA at a meeting last week, the report said.

Generali was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)