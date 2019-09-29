Italy’s economy minister hits at a 2.2% budget deficit target for next year



FILE PHOTO - Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri talks to media before the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

September 29, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s economy minister hinted on Sunday that Rome would set a budget deficit around 2.2% of its gross domestic product next year.

Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with RAI state TV that 2020 deficit would be “a wise midway between 2.04% and 2.4%”.

He made reference to last year, when the previous government originally set a 2019 deficit target of 2.4%, only to reduce it to 2.04% after an increase in yields on Italian bonds and a tussle with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)