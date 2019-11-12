Italy’s Econ Minister says 2020 GDP growth of 0.6% ‘widely reacheable’



FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri talks to media before the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri talks to media before the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

November 12, 2019

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s economy will slightly grow in the last three months of the year and an 0.6% rise in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 is “widely reachable”, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday.

The euro zone’s third largest economy has been largely stagnant for the last six quarters with GDP rising 0.1% in the third quarter this year.

“Short-term forecast models show a slight increase in Q4, which could improve the overall growth rate of 2019 and also have a positive drag effect in 2020,” Gualtieri said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)