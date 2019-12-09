Italy’s Conte calls for a change in EU competition rules



FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019.

December 9, 2019

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on Monday for a change to European Union competition rules, saying current regulations were hindering the growth of European giants.

“It is important to change them (the competition rules). Those rules risk hampering our European champions,” Conte told a conference in Rome.

