Italy’s competition watchdog clears Telecom Italia fiber scheme



FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

February 24, 2022

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had approved Telecom Italia’s unit FiberCop co-investment scheme aimed at boosting fiber rollout across the country.

The watchdog said in a statement it had accepted commitments Telecom Italia (TIM) and co-investors Fastweb, a unit of Swisscom, Tiscali and U.S. investment fund KKR submitted after the probe was opened in December 2020.

TIM and other FiberCop investors had agreed to comply to a raft of pledges aimed at safeguarding competition and supporting the development of the fiber infrastructure.

