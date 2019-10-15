Italy’s businessman Carlo De Benedetti seeks relaunch of GEDI: press



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a newsstand which displays copies of Italian daily newspapers with front pages about the rise of the far-right League party in Sunday's European parliamentary election in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. The title reads "Black shadows". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a newsstand which displays copies of Italian daily newspapers with front pages about the rise of the far-right League party in Sunday's European parliamentary election in Milan, Italy May 27, 2019. The title reads "Black shadows". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

October 15, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Carlo De Benedetti plans a two-stage operation to relaunch publisher GEDI <GEDI.MI> by “heavily” investing in digital, the veteran Italian businessman said in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday.

Shares in GEDI – which publishes daily newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa – rose almost 16% on Monday after De Benedetti offered to buy a 30% stake in the group he chaired for 10 years from his three sons, who control it through holding company CIR <CIRX.MI>, but was rebuffed.

“First we need to straighten out the company’s management,” he said. A subsequent step would see him “handing my shares to a foundation, convincing other shareholders to do the same,” he told Corriere.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)