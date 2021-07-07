Italy’s Autogrill denies rumour of potential tie-up with Dufry



FILE PHOTO: A bridge restaurant of Italy's Autogrill is seen on the motorway near Fiorenzuola D'arda, Italy, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A bridge restaurant of Italy's Autogrill is seen on the motorway near Fiorenzuola D'arda, Italy, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – Italian travel caterer Autogrill on Wednesday said its board wasn’t currently examining any “extraordinary operation”, after a report by an Italian newspaper over a possible tie-up with Swiss bigger rival Dufry

“Though Autogrill is always open to assessing any opportunity the market might offer in order to pursue its strategic objectives, as of today no extraordinary operation is being examined by the board of the company,” the group said in a statement.

Italian daily MF said on Wednesday that, among the various options for future growth, Autogrill was weighing a possible alliance with Dufry.

Shares in Autogrill were up 5.25% at 0718 GMT compared to an 0.59% rise in Milan’s all-share index.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)