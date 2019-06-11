Italy to scrap incentives for Whirlpool plant in Naples



June 11, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian government will move on Tuesday to scrap incentives for U.S.-listed appliance maker Whirlpool Corp following the company’s decision to close its factory in Naples, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“Whirlpool has not been faithful to the agreements … and says it wants to close the Naples plant, so today I will sign a ministerial directive that revokes all the incentives, which are about 15 million euros ($17 million). They have had 50 million euros from 2014 to today,” he told radio station RTL.

Whirlpool said in a statement in response that it didn’t intend to close the Naples site “but is committed to finding a solution that guarantees industrial continuity and the highest occupational levels” at the factory.

Whirlpool said at the end of last month that it would “reconvert” its Naples plant and potentially sell it with the loss of about 450 jobs.

Di Maio is due to hold a meeting on Wednesday at the industry ministry with Whirlpool officials and trade union representatives in an attempt to find a solution.

